Parenthood is changing Addite and me into better human beings: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: We have all loved Mohit Malik for his stint in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala on Star Plus.

His bonding with child actress Aakriti Sharma was much appreciated and somehow, we sensed a feeling of affinity between him and her. Well, looks like Mohit absolutely loves children and as he is all set to embrace parenthood himself, he and his wife Addite recently had a baby shower party at their residence.

Addite, what a grand baby shower in Maharashtrian style and had invited their close friends and family for the bash. Mohit's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala co-actress Anjali Deshraj was also present and danced with the daddy-to-be. Mohit posted pictures of his Addite and himself decked in traditional Maharashtrian outfits. He captioned them, "Navari aali Congratulations my love! @additemalik #aditikigodhbharai #babyonboard #thankful #waheguru."

In conversation with Mohit, he exclusively told Tellychakkar.com, “I am very excited and it is something new which I have never experienced before. I have seen people embracing parenthood but I have never really got the taste of it so now I am experiencing something which is very beautiful and I feel everyone should experience it. It is very spiritual for me. Getting another human into this world is something beautiful and it enlightens you. I think it is changing me and Addite as individuals to become better human beings. We are cutting out all the negativity. We had a baby shower and I personally have never been to any baby shower gathering so this was the first for me and it as a wonderful experience. I too was dressed in a Maharashtrian attire and had a lot of fun.”

