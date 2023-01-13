Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra has an unlikely connection to the show Maddam Sir! Find out what

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. They are always curious to find out about what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:12
MUMBAI :A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Exclusive! Aman Gandhi aka Vishal of Parineeti talks about the difference between the sets of Bhagyalakshmi and Parineeti, says, "Bhagyalakshmi is a little more electric, energy-wise, people are a little outgoing and outspoken while on Parineeti, they are

Tanvi is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak peeks of her personal and professional life. 

Tanvi recently took to Instagram to reminisce about the good old days of her show Jiji Maa, also starring Maddam Sir’s Bhavika Sharma. The two were co-stars on the show and that is when they became friends. To see two friends from the same industry flourish together is just beautiful. You can check out a snippet of the story here:

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

2018 saw Tanvi return to television, this time playing Falguni on the Star India Channel program "Jiji Maa." In February 2019, this program ended. She appeared in "Ek Bhram Sarvagun, Sampanna" a Star Plus program, that same year. 

She plays the role of Neeti in the show Color’s show Parineeti and the show also stars Ankur Verma, Anchal Sahu, and Aman Gandhi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Why is Parineeti's Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra sad after her New Year's Celebration? Find out here!

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:12

