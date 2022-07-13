Parineeti! Wow! Tanvi Dogra reveals what Anchal Sahu means to her as they perform during the finale of Dance Deewane Juniors

MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of the show.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

These days the track of the show is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing.

Now we came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra. In the picture, which was taken before their performance, Tanvi revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her.

The actress shared a photo in their costume and said that Anchal is her “Jal Pari” (Fairy). The picture speaks volumes about their friendship and bonding.

Just like the serial where Pari and Neeti are best friends in real life too they are very good friends and share a great bond.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are loved by their audience and the chemistry they share with Ankur Verma is also liked by the fans.

