Parineeti! Wow! Tanvi Dogra reveals what Anchal Sahu means to her as they perform during the finale of Dance Deewane Juniors

Tanvi and Anchal share a great bond of friendship off-sets and the two give major friendship goals. They will be soon performing for the finale of the Dance Deewane Juniors.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:09
Parineeti! Wow! Tanvi Dogra reveals what Anchal Sahu means to her as they perform during the finale of Dance Deewane Juniors

MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of the show.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

These days the track of the show is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing.

(Also Read - Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart)

Now we came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra. In the picture, which was taken before their performance, Tanvi revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her.

The actress shared a photo in their costume and said that Anchal is her “Jal Pari” (Fairy). The picture speaks volumes about their friendship and bonding.

Just like the serial where Pari and Neeti are best friends in real life too they are very good friends and share a great bond.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are loved by their audience and the chemistry they share with Ankur Verma is also liked by the fans.

Are you excited to see the two performances during the finale of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart)

Television Parineeti Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Anchal Sahu Ashish Dixit Vishal Solanki Dolly Sohi Kajal Chauhan jeetu vazirani TellyChakkar
Like
42
Love
21
Haha
1
Yay
16
Wow
32
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Heart-Wrenching! Kunal Jaisingh gets emotional on his mom’s birthday and shares his feelings as he remembers her
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Actor Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Victory! Saumya turns Harsh’s saviour, Harsh sign the confession papers
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai! Bhavani gets suspicious of Pakhi’s intentions
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: Amazing! Anupamaa sets on a new journey
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video