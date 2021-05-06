Parth Samthaan enjoys a wide spread of breakfast every morning; gives a sneak-peek of it

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where he played the role of Anurag Basu. The actor won several praises for his role on the show.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay was applauded for their performance on the popular drama series.

Parth is extremely popular among the fans and is the heartthrob of the small screen. The actor is known for his cute smile and chocolate boy looks, which can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Well, Parth has now made a smashing debut on the web space with ALTBalaji's web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.

The series is currently streaming on ALTBalaji's app.

Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon has got a great response from the viewers and Parth is on cloud nine for the achievement.

Parth Samthaan is seen as a gangster named Nawab who is ruthless and fans have showered him with love and support.

Apart from being a great actor, Parth Samthaan is also known for his stylish avatars.

We have also seen how Parth Samthaan has mentioned on various occasions that he is a big-time foodie. The actor loves to gorge on yummy delicacies.

And now, Parth has given us a glimpse of what he eats for breakfast and it is just amazing.



Parth has achieved a lot in his long career span. From starring in some popular TV shows that went on to become a huge hit to becoming a youth icon, Parth’s career has been a roaring success.

