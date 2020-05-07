Parth Samthaan goes the Varun Dhawan way

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade, and with a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica is loved by the audience, and as always made headlines.

The actor his quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

We came across a video where the actor is seen dancing on the tunes of Varun Dhawan’s First Class from the movie Kalank.

The actor is nailing it with his killer steps and there is no doubt that he is an exceptional dancer and actor. The fans have commented that the moves are so good and that he should do some dance reality shows.

The actor is accompanied by actress Sana Khan and then later Arjun Bijlani also joins him.

While some have commented that it’s because of his passion and hard work he has reached where he is today and they have also wished him luck for his upcoming projects.

There is no doubt that Parth can give Varun Dhawan a tough competition.

