Parth Samthaan reveals why he doesn’t prefer online training, warns fans to stay away from it

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing viewers with his acting chops and good looks, known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, his co-star in KZK is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Post Kasautii Zindagi Kay going off-air, the actor has not been seen on TV. As he is a lot into fitness, he keeps sharing his thoughts and tips about how to be fit.

Recently, he shared a post where he revealed why he doesn’t take up online training.

In the video, one can see how sometimes, people fool others and say that they are trainers when they are actually not, and one must be aware of it.

He warned his fans to stay away from such fake people and videos.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth has a massive fan following and his fans will be taking his advice seriously.

On the work front, Parth is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with Balaji Telefilms, and his fans can’t wait to watch him back in action.

