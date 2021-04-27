Parth Samthaan reveals why he is still not in a relationship; the answer will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His off-screen, as well as on-screen chemistry with Erica, was loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

Now, we came across a video where Parth is seen revealing why he has been single all his life, and the answer will leave you in splits.

In the video, Parth was told that a lot of girls are single because of him, to which the actor said that he is also single because of them as he doesn’t want to lose that opportunity of being with single girls by getting into a relationship.

He had also said in one of his past interviews that since has had heartbreaks he would want to concentrate on his career.

Well, no doubt that Parth is the most eligible bachelor of television, and his female fans go weak in the knees looking at him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.