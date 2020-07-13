Parth Samthaan's first look in 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' released

MUMBAI: A day after Parth Samthaan tested Covid-10 positive, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of the actor in her upcoming web show , "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu".

"Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan 'Kasauti...' is waiting for its 'Hero' ," Ekta wrote on Monday, along with a teaser of the show on Instagram.

In the teaser clip, one can see Parth in a gangster avatar. Fans are clearly impressed.

"Different shade of Parth. Waiting for it," a user commented.

"Parth looks so good in gangster role," another fan commented.

Parth is a part of Ekta's daily soap "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and was shooting for the show over the past few days. He contracted the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at home.

