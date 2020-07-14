Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Pooja Banerjee's Covid-19 test result is negative

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee, who essays the character of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The actress' PR team informed media, "Pooja Banerjee's test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed."

Pooja Banerjee was shooting on the set along with her onscreen mother Shubhaavi Choksey when Parth Samthaan's report came positive. After which not only the shoot was brought to a halt but BMC officials came in and tested both the actresses along with the crew. When a leading entertainment portal had contacted Pooja she replied in the affirmative, "Yes there is test happening and I'm on set right now."

After testing positive Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram account and informed his fans and friends about the same. In his post, he also urged the people to get themselves tested who were in close contact with him. His note read, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care."

