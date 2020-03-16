Party Time! Take a look at Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta’s birthday celebration with hubby Vatsal Seth

MUMBAI: Actress Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in daily show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has turned a year old. The Drishyam 2 actress is all set to celebrate her birthday in Thailand with hubby and actor Vatsal Seth.

Vatsal posted an adorable video of surprising his wife on her special day. Ishita looks elated to see the birthday special décor.

"I am celebrating my birthday here in Thailand with Vatsal. And the interesting fact is both of our birthdays along with my mom and close relatives fall in the same month itself. So everytime my birthday comes it fizzles out. But this time I was determined that it has to be special. So, we planned this trip and here we are in Thailand celebrating it with my loved ones!" Ishita was quoted saying.

Both Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta frequently amaze and amuse fans and followers with lovely glimpses of their lives on social media. Fans have been loving their pictures from Maldives where the duo celebrated Vatsal's birthday.

The couple has been married for 5 years and always keeps on stirring the internet with their posts. On the work front, Ishita Dutta will soon be revisiting her role of Anju Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran.

