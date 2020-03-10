Parull Chaudhry: Have been a fan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ekta Kapoor for so long!

MUMBAI: Actress Parull Chaudhry is on cloud nine these days. After doing some of the best shows on the television industry, she will now be seen on a show which has made a comfortable space on the number one position on the tube. The multi-talented actress has been signed by Tv czarina Ekta Kapoor for her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Parull, who was last seen in the show Divya Drishti talks about her dream come true!

"To work with Ekta ma'am is a matter of complete joy and what makes this all the more special is the fact that I get to be in a legendary show. I watched the first Kasautii Zindagii Kay religiously and was thrilled about the announcement of a new one. And to be a part of the second part is almost like a dream," says the ecstatic Parull!

Talking about her role, she says, "I play Anurag’s elder sister, Rakhi, who is just back from Canada. So far positive and loves her brother and is very proud of their Indian roots."

Parull has become a household name with her series of hot shows such as Tere Mere Sapne, Ek Tha Raja EK Thi Rani, Piya Albela. The talented actress was also nominated in the best negative category for Gold Awards and Zee Rishte Awards 2018. She also went on to get nominated as the most fit actor category for Gold awards 2019.

The actor was on a holiday in Kerala when she got 'the call'.

"Divya Drishti wrapped up less than 2 weeks ago and I was holidaying in Kerala when they called. I was locked without any audition or look test based on a previous audition. I came back and started shooting immediately," shares the actress.

Interestingly, Parull is not just a known name in the world of showbiz but also in the fashion universe. She has done 500 shows with all the leading designers and choreographers, including bridal Asia and fashion weeks.

So, what is her character's fashion statements going to be like?

"My look in the show is Indo western. All the outfits have been stitched out for me, skirts, pants, jackets, Kurtis etc clubbed with my short bob that has been curled this time," reveals Parull.