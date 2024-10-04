Sangita Ghosh and Shailendra Rathore’s unique love tale: A journey evolving from horse riding instructor to husband

MUMBAI : Sangita Ghosh is a well-known television actress and one of the most popular in this country. Despite her extensive experience in daily soap operas, her standout performance came in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Sangita played the role of Pammi in the classic program, which left a lasting impression on viewers all throughout the country.

Sangita has become a household figure in the small screen industry, having done everything from hosting shows to playing some of the most iconic television characters. Sangita is a well-known actress in the industry, but her personal life is as well-known because it has been quite cinematic thus far.

Sangita Ghosh got married to Shailendra Singh Rathore, a former polo player. Everything about their path as a couple is motivating and humorous, whether we talk about their relationship or marriage. So first, let's talk briefly about Sangita and Shailendra's love story before moving on to their professional work, which is deserving of special attention.

Not everyone knows popular television actress, Sangita Ghosh started acting at the age of 10. It was the iconic show, Hum Hindustani, in which she had worked as a child actress for the first time in her life. After which, she also worked as a professional model for some reputed brands like Nirma, Donear Suitings, and more. While studying in college, Sangita worked on numerous daily soaps like Kurukshetra, Ajeeb Dastan, Saturday Suspense, Daraar, and more.

Sangita had started working in big shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Parvarrish, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Divya Drishti, and the list goes on. Over the years, after working tirelessly in all these shows, Sangita reached a level where she is often regarded as one of the most natural actresses in the small screen space. Now, let's move into Sangita's filmy love story with her husband, Shailendra Singh Rathore, which deserves a special mention.

Television actress, Sangita Ghosh went to Jaipur for the filming of one of her serials, and that's when she had decided to learn horse riding as it was one of her long-lasting dreams to learn the sport. That's when Sangita met Shailendra Singh Rathore for the first time, as he was the instructor, who was assigned to the actress. It was love at first sight for Shailendra, who was smitten by Sangita's looks.

However, the actress wasn't looking for anything at that time. Once in an interview with a news portal, Sangita said,"I had gone to Jaipur to learn horse-riding. And as luck would have it, he was the one teaching me. While showing me how to ride a horse and hold the reins, he started flirting with me! I was like, 'Oh God! Who is this guy?' I was there for three-four days, and Jaipur has a close set of people, you meet them every day."

In a series of meetings between Sangita Ghosh and Shailendra Singh Rathore, the actress was enjoying horse riding to its fullest. On the other side, her instructor fell in love with her. However, Sangita had made it clear to Shailendra that she wasn't looking for a relationship. However, he couldn't stop himself from flying to Mumbai so that he could have a word with Sangita's parents. Although initially, Sangita was not interested in Shailendra's proposal, the actress accepted his proposal after witnessing his sincerity and true love for her.

During that phase of their married life, when both of them were quite young and hustling in their respective careers, it was indeed a tough but necessary step, and they took it for each other's happiness. While Sangita was a renowned actress in Mumbai, her husband, Shailendra Singh Rathore, was a professional polo player in Jaipur. Still, both of them handled their long-distance marriage quite brilliantly.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Sangita had talked about the same and said, "Right now it's a long-distance marriage. Till the time the show is on air, it will remain like this. And I want to continue working; even he doesn't want to give up his profession. Polo happens for six months in a year, or maybe eight months. The rest of the time, he comes to Mumbai. I go to Rajasthan when I get time."

In the same throwback interview, Sangita Ghosh revealed the complete plan when the actress was asked to share the details of how she and her husband, Shailendra Singh Rathore, manage the long-distance marriage. The ever-so-gorgeous actress also highlighted the beautiful side of a long-distance marriage that people often ignore.

She stated, "Every month, for about 15 days, we are together either in Mumbai or Jaipur. I tell him that it is a very nice arrangement...much better than staying together forever. It is brilliant for independent, free-spirited people. I can have a life-long companionship now. We are married but we are longing for each other. It is very nice space to be in where you are missing each other most of the time."

She further added, "He is such an actor! He kept telling me, 'I am not coming, I am very busy'. I was hoping that he comes because my mother was also not there and I was all alone. He kept telling me until the last moment that he can't make it. So, I gave the date for shooting. I don't know how he managed this or who all were hand-in-glove with him to help him come and surprise me. When I entered the makeup room, I was shocked."

Sangita said, "Devi was born prematurely on December 25 last year. It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days. It's not that we hid the news, but we decided not to talk about it till we felt the time was right."

Sangita added, "I can't explain how bad the experience was. I couldn't believe it and kept wondering mere saath aise kaise ho gaya. Imagine losing a life that's growing inside you. I needed that confidence and appreciation. So, I got busy with work. Then the pandemic happened and my husband brought up the topic of starting a family again. I was really scared, but he was keen. So, here we are. We didn't tell anyone because I was worried and superstitious. We informed our mothers after six-to-seven months."

