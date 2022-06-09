Pathetic! Bigg Boss contestant Rohit Verma makes a shocking revelation, scroll down to know the details

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss fame and designer Rohit Verma recently opened up about being s*xually assaulted by one of his family relatives. Not only that, he also opened up about working as a prostitute to fulfill his daily needs. The celebrity designer shared an anecdote from his childhood and opened up about facing se*ual abuse.

He told, “I am from a very good family. But my family members are of very old ideas. Even though I was born in a good family, I was sexually abused in my childhood by my real uncle. I was r*ped by my own uncle at the age of eight. He used to make me wear a sari, put hot wax on my body and do more horrific abusive acts. All this went on for three to four years. I never told my parents about this because of fear’.”

When asked if the male actors speak about whether they are gay or bisexual, he stated that no one is straight, everyone is bisexual. “Some people speak openly about it, some are unable to speak. I have been in a relationship with the actor, I will not deny it. Some people do it covertly. But I have paid a heavy price for speaking out openly,” added Rohit Verma.

‘I was once in a relationship with an actor. But then suddenly that actor started getting more work, then he started packing the goods and left.” he added further.

