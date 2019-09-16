News

Patiala Babes cast RECREATES Gallan Gudiyaan in ONE TAKE

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Sep 2019 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Nowadays, the line between Bollywood and TV is blurring.

Television actor have now become as popular as movie stars.

Be it shooting at realistic locations or delivering power-packed performances, TV is no longer lagging behind Bollywood.

The cast and crew of Sony TV's Patiala Babes (Katha Kottage Productions) recently proved the same, and they did it in style.

The crew shot for a one-take song sequence.

Yes! You heard it right.

Usually, for a perfect shot, the actors give multiple takes. But like the actors of Gallan Gudiya from Dil Dhadakne Do, the cast of Patiala Babes too shot the song in a single take. This is a rare achievement for any television show.

Have a look at the song.

The song has been choreographed by ace choreographer Kenil Sanghvi. The show is majorly directed by Yusuf Ansari. The steady camera was operated by Ravish Jaiswal. Apart from the technicians, a big shout out to the entire cast of the show, who pulled off a brilliant act.

Kudos to all you! You have made the TV industry proud!

