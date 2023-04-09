Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:15
Pawan

MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This process is fun, tiring and time taking. But the end result is always a fulfilling experience. Actor Pawan Chopra, who has done OTT projects like Family Man, Asur 2 and Taj, talks about how confused he was as a teenager, what made him take up acting and his experience up till now.
 
“Though I used to like watching Ram Leela plays, and movies during my growing up years, I never thought of becoming an actor. However, my interest started to develop as initially my mother wanted me to be an actor. So, I spent around 4-5 years doing theatre and then gave it up for studies and a more stable job. But when Ebrahim Alkazi took me to his Living Theatre Academy of Drama, that day I decided that no matter what happens, I will remain in the field of acting throughout my life. Since he selected me, I took it as validation that there must be something in me,” says the actor who is a known face on the big screen and has done films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dil Dhadakne Do, Shershaah.

Choosing an acting career is not easy. “Choosing the field of acting was not tough as it was supported by my mother, and it was her dream to see me as an actor. I was given full freedom to pursue whatever I wanted to do, and they trusted me. My brother also supported me by buying a house for me. My mother and father were always there, so I faced no opposition at all,” he adds.
 
During the initial stage of his career, the right opportunities matter a lot. “The initial years are years of hope, positivity. Every drawback is taken as part of the journey as there was nothing to lose. You just started your career, and you are all alone in this big city. I used to go with pictures and profiles printed on the back and would visit production houses and directors to introduce myself. They would listen to us and sometimes audition us too. In the evening, we would have tea and share experiences with friends. It was a time full of hope as the whole life was ahead. I was always positive. I kept receiving calls for print shoots and ads. I also did theatre with Dinesh Thakur, and acting on stage with him gave me a lot of confidence. I was a little lucky to get such opportunities as I feel some producers may have had high hopes from me. I was accepted by Neena Gupta's production soon. I did two shows with her, which came after the success of ‘Saans’. Ekta Kapoor gave me a big opportunity in an episodic show by Rajesh Ransinghe. Bobby Bedi gave me a big role in a Rajdhani show directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. These works came to me when I was a nobody, so it was not very difficult,” he shares.


 

Pawan Chopra Ebrahim Alkazi family man Asur 2 Taj teenager Ram Leela Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Dil Dhadakne Do Shershaah Dinesh Thakur Saans Ekta Kapoor Rajesh Ransinghe Bobby Bedi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
MUMBAI: Rakesh Pandey is seen as Awadhesh Phupha in Baazi Ishq Ki. The show is being produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik...
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
MUMBAI: Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena in a way prove that love knows no boundary. In the news recently, Seema, a...
Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act
MUMBAI: Actor Simple Kaul, and her business partners actor Aditi Malik, Vatsala Rajeev Raj, Ankit Anand, Suraj Shetty...
Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life
MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This...
Falaq Naaz on completing 12 years in the industry: Now people know me by my name Falaq and not any character's name
MUMBAI: Actress Falaq Naaz has completed 12 years in the industry. She says that over the years, she has been lucky to...
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi film actor Govind Namdev is a popular name in the industry. He has been part of path breaking...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakesh
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
Simple
Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act
Falaq
Falaq Naaz on completing 12 years in the industry: Now people know me by my name Falaq and not any character's name
KARAN KUNDRRA
Wow! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he set foot into the showbiz, reveals the person who discovered him
Badshah
Wow! Badshah is all praises for Raftaar, here's what he has to say
Ankita
Shocking! Ankita Lokhande recollects non-stop 148-hour shooting for Pavitra Rishta; Says ‘Didn’t go home for three months’