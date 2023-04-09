Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life

MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This process is fun, tiring and time taking. But the end result is always a fulfilling experience. Actor Pawan Chopra, who has done OTT projects like Family Man, Asur 2 and Taj, talks about how confused he was as a teenager, what made him take up acting and his experience up till now.



“Though I used to like watching Ram Leela plays, and movies during my growing up years, I never thought of becoming an actor. However, my interest started to develop as initially my mother wanted me to be an actor. So, I spent around 4-5 years doing theatre and then gave it up for studies and a more stable job. But when Ebrahim Alkazi took me to his Living Theatre Academy of Drama, that day I decided that no matter what happens, I will remain in the field of acting throughout my life. Since he selected me, I took it as validation that there must be something in me,” says the actor who is a known face on the big screen and has done films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dil Dhadakne Do, Shershaah.

Choosing an acting career is not easy. “Choosing the field of acting was not tough as it was supported by my mother, and it was her dream to see me as an actor. I was given full freedom to pursue whatever I wanted to do, and they trusted me. My brother also supported me by buying a house for me. My mother and father were always there, so I faced no opposition at all,” he adds.



During the initial stage of his career, the right opportunities matter a lot. “The initial years are years of hope, positivity. Every drawback is taken as part of the journey as there was nothing to lose. You just started your career, and you are all alone in this big city. I used to go with pictures and profiles printed on the back and would visit production houses and directors to introduce myself. They would listen to us and sometimes audition us too. In the evening, we would have tea and share experiences with friends. It was a time full of hope as the whole life was ahead. I was always positive. I kept receiving calls for print shoots and ads. I also did theatre with Dinesh Thakur, and acting on stage with him gave me a lot of confidence. I was a little lucky to get such opportunities as I feel some producers may have had high hopes from me. I was accepted by Neena Gupta's production soon. I did two shows with her, which came after the success of ‘Saans’. Ekta Kapoor gave me a big opportunity in an episodic show by Rajesh Ransinghe. Bobby Bedi gave me a big role in a Rajdhani show directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. These works came to me when I was a nobody, so it was not very difficult,” he shares.



