Pawan Shankar on Bhuj: The Pride Of India: My role Omani has the potential to leave an impression in the minds forever

MUMBAI: Pawan Shankar is a well-known TV actor who has a lot of popular shows to his credit. After impressing the viewers with his mind-blowing acting skills in several TV serials, Pawan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. Yes, you heard it right!

So, folks, get ready to see Pawan in one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The multi-starrer flick will see some well-known superstars of Bollywood like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Tellychakkar got in an exclusive chat with Pawan regarding this and he revealed some amazing details about his big Bollywood debut.

When asked about his first reaction on being offered this role, Pawan said, "Can it happen at this stage of life?"

Furthermore, shedding some light on his character, Pawan quipped, "OMANI is an antagonist in the film, he is Pakistan’s Inter-service Intelligence (ISI) Team Leader. Main strategist, who did the Kutch attack during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and destroyed the Bhuj Run-way."

Pawan feels extremely overwhelmed to get such a big opportunity. He said, "This role can be considered for any actor a dream debut, and I could have given up anything for this role. This is my biggest break so far. It’s powerful, it has romance and has the potential to leave an impression in the minds of the viewers."

The director is always the hero of the film, revealing how his experience was working with director Abhishek Dudhaiya, the actor said, "The best directors are the ones who are open for valid suggestions and let the actor perform without any restrictions, however, minute corrections or finishing touches are suggested as a painter gives to his painting. Abhishek Sir is like that."

The actor also feels that he finally does what the director says and he is a director's actor.

Pawan will be showcasing his never-seen-before avatar in the film and is all ready to set the silver screens on fire with his brilliant performance.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash. The film is set for 14th August release.