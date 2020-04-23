News

Peninsula Pictures’ next ‘HERO-Gayab Mode On’ on SAB TV!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Apr 2020 02:27 PM

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, SAB TV has made an announcement of their two new shows. We already broke the news about actor Rajendra Chawla being part of their upcoming show Tera Yaar Hoon Main by Shashi Sumeet Production (Read here: Rajendra Chawla bags SAB TV’s new show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’).

Now, the channel has launched the teaser of another new show titled ‘HERO-Gayab Mode On’. Take a look! 

It is a fantasy based show. We hear that the show is produced by Peninsula Pictures. Both the shows will be launched post the lockdown.

Peninsula Pictures is one of the production houses who are entertaining television viewers with shows based on different genres. From fantasy based to supernatural, mythological, they are proving their versatility. The production house is helmed by talented duo Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej.

They have produced popular shows like Vishkanya, Mayavi Maling, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vish:A Poisonous Story, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Dev and are currently producing Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB TV and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV.

Tags SAB TV HERO-Gayab Mode On Tera Yaar Hoon Main Shashi Sumeet Production Alind Srivastava Nissar Parvej Vishkanya Mayavi Maling Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vish:A Poisonous Story Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha Dev Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram &TV TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here