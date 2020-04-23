Peninsula Pictures’ next ‘HERO-Gayab Mode On’ on SAB TV!

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, SAB TV has made an announcement of their two new shows. We already broke the news about actor Rajendra Chawla being part of their upcoming show Tera Yaar Hoon Main by Shashi Sumeet Production (Read here: Rajendra Chawla bags SAB TV’s new show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’).

Now, the channel has launched the teaser of another new show titled ‘HERO-Gayab Mode On’. Take a look!

It is a fantasy based show. We hear that the show is produced by Peninsula Pictures. Both the shows will be launched post the lockdown.

Peninsula Pictures is one of the production houses who are entertaining television viewers with shows based on different genres. From fantasy based to supernatural, mythological, they are proving their versatility. The production house is helmed by talented duo Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej.

They have produced popular shows like Vishkanya, Mayavi Maling, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vish:A Poisonous Story, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Dev and are currently producing Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB TV and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV.