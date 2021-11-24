People’s perspective: How Ashnoor Kaur is paving her own way! And why it makes her different from Jannat, Reem, and Avneet!

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has been winning the hearts of people all across the country, and not just through her Instagram, but also the kind of variety she has shown at such a young age.

17-year old Kaur who recently made her OTT debut with WOW originals ‘Pari Hun Main’, has worked and come through shining in TV shows, music videos, and movies.

Ashnoor Kaur was five-years-old when she started acting, she made her debut with the TV show ‘Jhansi ki Rani’, and she’s played many young versions of Iconic televisions characters for shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ and played some really great characters in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Mahabharat’ and she made a mark for herself in ‘Patiala Babes’ as Mini Khurana.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! “I have got admission in one of the top colleges in Mumbai on the basis of my merit" - Ashnoor Kaur on her academic plans, doing OTT projects, and more)

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut playing a young Priya Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Film ‘Sanju’ and Tapsee’s sister Kiran Bagga in Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’

She has a whopping 8.3 Million followers on Instagram, Kaur is very popular on the site, her content is a mix of fashion, dance videos and behind the scenes of her shoots and projects, her fans are always eager and excited to see glimpses of her life.

Ashnoor is also in the lane with other stars of her age group like Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, Reem Sheikh, Anushka Sen, and Aashi Singh who are all the new generation of social media stars who have created opportunities for themselves.

But Kaur has carved a niche for herself because of the kind of roles she has chosen for herself or whether it’s prioritizing her studies over work.

People have always loved her, so we went to the people on social media to get their opinion:

Anushka Rawat said, “I remember when I saw Ashnoor on Jhansi ki Rani, she was very little and to see now that she has grown up to be a wonderful and sensible Actor, I really enjoy watching her on-screen.”

Ashnoor has shown a level of variety at such a young age, and she is a treat to watch. And the people agree.

“I don't know what is it about her but she is different, for a child actor to not disappear from your screen but to grow up in front of it and that they also have adolescent troubles but to manage it real-time, she definitely is someone who can make it really big,” opined Amrita Singh.

Surbhi Tanwani said, “ There are so many artists of her age group who are currently working and maybe have more social media followers but Ashnoor stands out because her content never really bores me, it is fun to watch and I really enjoy it.”

Ashnoor Kaur has grown up in the industry and offers so much more and we are very excited to see what the future holds for her.

For more television, digital, and entertainment news, follow TellyChakkar.com!

(ALSO READ: STUNNING! Take cues from popular TV divas like Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, Mouni Roy, among others on how to dress up during this festive season )