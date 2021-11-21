EXCLUSIVE! “I have got admission in one of the top colleges in Mumbai on the basis of my merit" - Ashnoor Kaur on her academic plans, doing OTT projects, and more

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the leading actresses on the small screen. The diva started her small screen journey as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

She has starred in many hit TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes, among others.

The pretty actress is popularly known for her role Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashnoor was last seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes and since then, she has been away from the small screens.

The actress also made her digital debut with the show Pari Hun Main this year and got a great response from the viewers.

Ashnoor has become a star at such a young age and she is climbing the ladder of success with every passing day.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ashnoor got candid about her projects and much more.

After Pari Hun Main, what kinds of roles are you looking forward to on the digital medium?

Of course, the concept of OTT is quite different from TV and that's the reason I took a break from TV because I wanted to get out of that zone and maybe, explore the newer things. That's what I am doing now. I am looking forward to more performance-oriented roles and strong characters and something that conveys the message to the audience.

Have you set any criteria for yourself while doing web shows?

I feel, as an actor, everybody has their own boundaries that they set. Even I have set a certain amount of boundaries for myself because I cater to the youth mostly. I really don't want to give them the wrong message. If the is like that but the storyline conveys a strong message, I might give it a thought that too in like a boundary. I won't get out of my comfort zone to an extreme level.

How are you managing your studies?

I have always given equal importance to my work and my studies in my life since the beginning. So, yes, I am going to continue with my studies. I am currently in my first year in BMMC from one of the top colleges in Mumbai where I have got admission on the basis of my merit. I am really happy about that. I'll keep doing that.

Ashnoor has been doing pretty well in her career ever since her childhood and she will certainly achieve a lot more.

