In Pics: From Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor; check out the celebrities who made Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash a party to remember!

Ekta Kapor’s Diwali bash was attended by the who’s who of the industry! Check out all the television and Bollywood celebrities who attended the star-studded night…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 12:05
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most celebrated events across India.

As the nation gathered to celebrate the festivities with full fervor, there were some A-Lister celebrities who gathered to host parties for star-studded celebrities. While we are aware of Manish Malhotra and producer Sandip Sickand throwing a grand Diwali bash and it saw full attendance in the likes of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adaa Khan, Ruslaan Mumtaz among others. (Also Read: Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from this amazing Diwali Party hosted by Sara Ali Khan)

Ace producer Ekta Kapoor also hosted a Diwali party and it saw the who’s who of the industry attending as guests.

Take a look:

Love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made it to the star- studded night!

Akanksha Malhotra graced the party with her husband

Disha Parmar looked extremely pretty in a saree

Mrunal Thakur looked ravishing in a black lehenga choli!

We are sure Kriti Sanon’s backless traditional lehenga choli made heads turn not once but twice!

Janhvi Kapoor was seen arriving at the party

Mouni Roy looked elegant as always in a cream lehenga choli and accessories which matched perfectly with her wear!

Zahra Khan was seen posing for the paps at Ekta Kapoor’s grand Diwali bash

Avneet Kaur has an excellent taste in fashion and she proves it yet again with her sophisticated look at the party!

Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty looked like a breath of fresh air!

Whose look did you find the most amazing from the party? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from this amazing Diwali Party hosted by Sara Ali Khan)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Bollywood, Television and the OTT medium. 

