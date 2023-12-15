In Pics: Producer Prateek Sharma gets hitched to Ruchika Mishra from Indore!

Prateek has been doing pretty well when it comes to his professional life and today, he embraced marital bliss as he tied the knot with Ruchika Mishra today (December 15).
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 16:56
Prateek Sharma

MUMBAI : Producer Prateek Sharma is a prominent personality of the television industry. He is very creative as a person and this led him into venturing into the writing and production of superhit show like Beyhadh which starred Jennifer Winget, Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles.  

While he is the man behind many hit shows, he started his career with Pratigya which starred Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in pivotal roles. 

(Also Read: Celebs galore at Producer Prateek Sharma’s wedding with Ruchika in Indore!

Prateek has been doing pretty well when it comes to his professional life and today, he embraced marital bliss as he tied the knot with Ruchika Mishra today (December 15).

The wedding was attended by the who’s who of the industry which included names like Shalin Bhanot, Arjun Bijlani, Ankit Siwach, Saarvie Omana, Melani Nazreth; Shreya Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karanvir Sharma, Alka Kaushal,  Nishiganda Wad, Lokit Phulwani, Adhvik Mahajan and the others.

Take a look:

In the past, Prateek has produced some extremely engaging shows in the likes of Laal Ishq, Manmohini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and the sequel Beyhadh 2. She is also a part of shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya which ran for a span of six years and Jaana Na Dil Se Door which starred Vikram Singh Chauhan, showcased his innovative storytelling skills.

TellyChakkar wishes Prateek and his newlywed wife Ruchi heartiest congratulations and loads of marital bliss!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

(Also Read: Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.


 

TellyChakkar Laal Ishq Manmohini Sufiyana Pyaar Mera Bahu Begum Beyhadh 2 Saath Nibhana Saathiya Jaana Na Dil Ruchika Mishra Shalin Bhanot Arjun Bijlani Ankit Siwach Saarvie Omana Melani Nazreth; Shreya Jain Shabir Ahluwalia Karanvir Sharma Alka Kaushal Nishiganda Wad Lokit Phulwani Adhvik Mahajan Jennifer Winget Aneri Vajani Prateek Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Review Out! The Freelancer – The Conclusion is a must-watch edge-of-the-seat intense thriller, check out the review inside
MUMBAI : ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Protective Stance Sparks Tension in Love Triangle
MUMBAI:Since its introduction, Jhanak has been a source of excitement for Star Plus viewers. Anirudh, facing challenges...
Spoiler Alert! Secrets Unfold in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep's Heartfelt Revelation about Vani
MUMBAI: Amidst the melodious backdrop of the music industry, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si explores the intricate layers of a...
Exclusive! We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of my character Hina’s flipping personality: Nishigandha Wad on shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is one of the most loved shows on television. The show airs on Zee TV and the narrative and the...
Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in Nitya Mehra’s next
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav
Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in Nitya Mehra’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yatik Karyekar
Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Nishigandha Wad
Exclusive! We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of my character Hina’s flipping personality: Nishigandha Wad on shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua
Sakshi Tanvar
Exclusive! I have heard a lot about Sakshi Tanvar’s method of acting and I feel that I would learn a lot from her: Kumkum Bhagya
Jennifer Mistry
Wow! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 20 years in the industry, says “God has been kind”
Kishori Shahane
Zee TV actress Kishori Shahane Vij shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’
Neeharika Roy
Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’