In Pics: Producer Prateek Sharma gets hitched to Ruchika Mishra from Indore!

MUMBAI : Producer Prateek Sharma is a prominent personality of the television industry. He is very creative as a person and this led him into venturing into the writing and production of superhit show like Beyhadh which starred Jennifer Winget, Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles.

While he is the man behind many hit shows, he started his career with Pratigya which starred Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in pivotal roles.

(Also Read: Celebs galore at Producer Prateek Sharma’s wedding with Ruchika in Indore!

Prateek has been doing pretty well when it comes to his professional life and today, he embraced marital bliss as he tied the knot with Ruchika Mishra today (December 15).

The wedding was attended by the who’s who of the industry which included names like Shalin Bhanot, Arjun Bijlani, Ankit Siwach, Saarvie Omana, Melani Nazreth; Shreya Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karanvir Sharma, Alka Kaushal, Nishiganda Wad, Lokit Phulwani, Adhvik Mahajan and the others.

Take a look:

In the past, Prateek has produced some extremely engaging shows in the likes of Laal Ishq, Manmohini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and the sequel Beyhadh 2. She is also a part of shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya which ran for a span of six years and Jaana Na Dil Se Door which starred Vikram Singh Chauhan, showcased his innovative storytelling skills.

TellyChakkar wishes Prateek and his newlywed wife Ruchi heartiest congratulations and loads of marital bliss!

(Also Read: Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot

