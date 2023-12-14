Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot

The wedding season continues its charm, and amidst anticipated ceremonies, television producer and director Prateek Sharma, known for the thriller show Beyhadh 2, springs a delightful surprise with the upcoming wedding on December 15th.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 23:53
Prateek

MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma, a prominent figure in the television industry, embarked on his television journey as an executive producer for the show Pratigya, featuring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in lead roles. His creative prowess led to the writing and production of the acclaimed thriller Beyhadh, starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, and Aneri Vajani.

Venturing further, Prateek established his production house in 2017, launching the show Ek Deewaana Tha on Sony Entertainment Television. This marked the beginning of a successful career, as he went on to produce hit shows such as Laal Ishq, Manmohini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and the sequel Beyhadh 2.

Prateek's influence extended to one of Star Plus's longest-running shows, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where he played a pivotal role, contributing to its six-year success. His conceptualized show Jaana Na Dil Se Door, featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan, showcased his innovative storytelling skills.

The television luminary faced a creative shift and became the writer and showrunner of Sony Entertainment Television's Beyhadh, solidifying his reputation in the industry. Despite the unforeseen end of Beyhadh 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prateek continued to make his mark by producing Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti.

In a surprising turn of events, Prateek Sharma is set to tie the knot on December 15th. The wedding is expected to be attended by industry stalwarts, including actor Arjun Bijlani and other cast members. As fans eagerly await glimpses of this unexpected celebration, Prateek Sharma's wedding adds a touch of joy and excitement to the ongoing wedding season.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

