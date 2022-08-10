Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite show Pishachini. We know how much our viewers enjoy keeping updated with the happenings around Telly town! Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput and Nyrraa M Banerji in lead roles.

Pishachini has been part of the small screen for quite some time now and it has been doing well and managed to engage the audience with its supernatural elements and intriguing plot.

Harsh Rajput, Nyrraa Banerji and Jiya Shankar seem to be doing a great job on the show and it recently completed 100 episodes.



Recently, Nyyrraa aka Pishachini shared a post thanking and appreciating her co-stars Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput.



Nyrraa captioned the post as, “Love u @jiyaashankarofficial @rajputharshjayesh love u loadsssss. Thanks for being such amazing coactors.”

We know that the show recently completed 100 episodes and since it’s the year ending, gratitude is something that has been abundantly given by many TV actors for an amazing years.

What did you think of Nyrraa’s post?



Meanwhile on Pishachini, we see that Rani had the family members trapped and Rocky has become Vetaal. Pavitra tried many ways to free them and now Rani releases the Rajputs and Rocky asks her to release Pavitra from the spell too so she can witness her husband’s wedding.

However, Rocky and the family members are shocked to hear Rani say that she can’t wake up Pavitra and she can only wake up when she realizes about herself in the dream world. Then, Rocky lifts Pavitra in his arms and when Rani is confused as to what Rocky is up to, he promises her that since she wanted their wedding to be special, he will make it special.

