Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pishachini.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite show Pishachini. We know how much our viewers enjoy keeping updated with the happenings around Telly town! Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput and Nyrraa M Banerji in lead roles.

Also read: Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” - Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, her preparation, her message to fans, and more!

Pishachini has been part of the small screen for quite some time now and it has been doing well and managed to engage the audience with its supernatural elements and intriguing plot.

Harsh Rajput, Nyrraa Banerji and Jiya Shankar seem to be doing a great job on the show and it recently completed 100 episodes.



Recently, Nyyrraa aka Pishachini shared a post thanking and appreciating her co-stars Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput.

Check it out

Nyrraa captioned the post as, “Love u @jiyaashankarofficial @rajputharshjayesh love u loadsssss. Thanks for being such amazing coactors.”

We know that the show recently completed 100 episodes and since it’s the year ending, gratitude is something that has been abundantly given by many TV actors for an amazing years.

What did you think of Nyrraa’s post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Pishachini, we see that Rani had the family members trapped and Rocky has become Vetaal. Pavitra tried many ways to free them and now Rani releases the Rajputs and Rocky asks her to release Pavitra from the spell too so she can witness her husband’s wedding.

However, Rocky and the family members are shocked to hear Rani say that she can’t wake up Pavitra and she can only wake up when she realizes about herself in the dream world. Then, Rocky lifts Pavitra in his arms and when Rani is confused as to what Rocky is up to, he promises her that since she wanted their wedding to be special, he will make it special.

Also read: ‘It’s Been A LOOONG Day’ for Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte, Read to know WHY

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com



