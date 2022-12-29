Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” - Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, her preparation, her message to fans, and more!

MUMBAI :The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles. While Jiya plays the protagonist Pavitra, Harsh is seen as Rocky, and Nyrraa is seen as Rani/Pishachini (the main antagonist of the show). The viewers see how Pavitra is trying to save Rocky from Rani while she tries to create more chaos for Pavitra.

Nyrraa M Banerjee plays the role of Pishachini Rani on the show, and audiences have loved her portrayal of the evil queen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her to talk about her journey, her character, the audience's reaction, and more.

How did you prepare for your role? What is your acting process like?

I honestly don't know. Whenever I give an audition and there are some roles where I become the person: Like in Divya Drishti - I was that person. It was so much of Nyrraa. Just like that, even Pishachini is so much of Nyrraa. Like my own nuances, my own adaa. I just had to do one homework which is that Pishachini is a spirit, so I had to keep my body language very effortless, very flowy, very floaty, and very soft. Pishachini is a charmer basically; she uses her beauty, her charm, and her soft outspokenness to get her work done. When she gets angry, she becomes very crazy and evil. So I make sure that I keep the contrast. And when I am soft, I am extremely soft and my body language is floaty and nice. When I am angry, then people should be scared of me. These are only two things that I did, otherwise it just came to me very naturally.

What is that X-factor about your character that made it click for you?

The fact that I am playing a soul; I am not playing the role of a normal human being, and so I don’t have emotions like a normal human being. I will not have the body language of a normal human being. I am a spirit and somebody who floats and knows how to use her charm. I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody, or doing magic of this sort. Divya Drishti was a different zone altogether. There I was playing a college girl, here I am playing a 200-year-old Pishachini, who is so youthful and so young and so fresh.

Fans have also shown you and the show immense love. Is there anything you would like to say to them?

I want to say thank you to all the fans for showing so much affection and love to us, and so much encouragement and support. I am here for you, to entertain you and to give my best shot. I hope you guys keep liking my shows. I know, you have already told me that you like the versatility of my acting and my work. I will keep proving this to you and keep coming up with new things to entertain you; be it movies, be it TV shows, or be it OTT, but I am really grateful.

Banerjee began her acting career in 2009 with the Bollywood film ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’, in which she played the role of Sherry. Subsequently, she made her Telugu film debut with ‘Aa Okkadu’ (2009), Kannada film debut with ‘Savaari 2’ (2014), Malayalam film debut with ‘Koothara’ (2014), and Tamil film debut with ‘Aambala’ (2015). She then went on to play the role of Divya in the show ‘Divya Drishti’, along with Sana Sayyad.

