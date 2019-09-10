Piyaa Albela fame Akshay Mhatre bags Jay Mehta’s next on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Mhatre, who gained immense love from fans with his portrayal as Naren in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela, has bagged his next TV project.



TellyChakkar had reported about acclaimed producer Jay Mehta, the maker of well-known television shows such as Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa and currently producing Gathbandhan on Colors, is bringing a new show on Sony Entertainment Television.



It will be mostly finite series with a great storyline the show will be shot overseas mostly in London.



Our sources inform that Akshay has been locked to play the male lead.



We have also heard that the show is most likely inspired from Bollywood film English Vinglish where Akshay’s mother in the show will be determined to learn English.



The casting for other characters is still on. The makers are looking out for a Bollywood actress who can depict the role of mom.



We could not get though Akshay and producer Jay Mehta for a comment.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!