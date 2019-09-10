News

Piyaa Albela fame Akshay Mhatre bags Jay Mehta’s next on Sony TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Sep 2019 04:56 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Mhatre, who gained immense love from fans with his portrayal as Naren in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela, has bagged his next TV project.

TellyChakkar had reported about acclaimed producer Jay Mehta, the maker of well-known television shows such as Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa and currently producing Gathbandhan on Colors, is bringing a new show on Sony Entertainment Television.

It will be mostly finite series with a great storyline the show will be shot overseas mostly in London.

Our sources inform that Akshay has been locked to play the male lead.

We have also heard that the show is most likely inspired from Bollywood film English Vinglish where Akshay’s mother in the show will be determined to learn English.

The casting for other characters is still on. The makers are looking out for a Bollywood actress who can depict the role of mom.

We could not get though Akshay and producer Jay Mehta for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags > Akshay Mhatre, Naren, Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, JiJi Maa, Sony Entertainment Television, Bollywood, English Vinglish,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

past seven days