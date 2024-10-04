Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?

After the premiere of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, it was an enjoyable break from the love triangles and kitchen politics. Despite a strong beginning, the romance drama strangely failed to connect with the audience. The intense on-screen romance between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon raised the temperature.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 10:30
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Barsatein 2, the drama-filled episodes of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer, succeeded in attracting viewers. Though there hasn't been much romance on the small screen lately, Indian television used to be full of romantic dramas like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Navya, and Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

Also read: MUST READ: Viewers demand Barsatein 2.0 as the show goes off-air, call Aardhana and Reyansh the HOTTEST JODI of television!

After the premiere of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, it was an enjoyable break from the love triangles and kitchen politics. Despite a strong beginning, the romance drama strangely failed to connect with the audience. The intense on-screen romance between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon raised the temperature.

The duo made waves with their sizzling chemistry, leaving the audience stunned. Despite the promotions and star-studded cast, the show went off air due to low TRPs in February.

Revealing the reason, an industry source had informed the popular news portal back then, "Barsatein was supposed to be a major changer for Sony TV. The channel was confident about the show as it was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, who delivered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for them. However, the show lost steam within a few months and hence, the makers decided to end it rather than dragging it. Shivangi and Kushal's chemistry worked for the show but the numbers never saw a huge rise due to the tracks. Hence, they thought of pulling the plug on the show within seven months."

There has been talk that season 2 of Barsatein may be returning. However, the rumors are incorrect. The last determinant factor of a television program's longetivity is its ability to surpass the 1-TRP threshold, which the show failed to some degree even if it performed admirably on OTT (SonyLIV).

"The chances of Barsatein season 2 are less. If the channel ever decides to bring a finite series featuring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon) on television, it might take into account the profitability and other aspects. However, Barsatein 2 is not likely to air on television anytime soon," the popular news portal source revealed.

Also read: ​​​​​​Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Life in Peril - Mrs Khurana's Shocking Act Threatens Bhakti's Survival

 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Sony Entertainment Television Ekta Kapoor Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Singhania Mohsin Khan Kartik Goenka Instagram Balika Vadhu 2 TV actress TV actors Bigg Boss Gauahar Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunayana
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
Rohit
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
Rupali
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE
Divyanka
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals a suggestion she would give to her younger self during her initial days in the industry!
Doree
The cast of COLORS’ 'Doree' opens up about Mahi Bhanushali's incredible transformation into Bhola