Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?

MUMBAI: Barsatein 2, the drama-filled episodes of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer, succeeded in attracting viewers. Though there hasn't been much romance on the small screen lately, Indian television used to be full of romantic dramas like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Navya, and Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

Also read: MUST READ: Viewers demand Barsatein 2.0 as the show goes off-air, call Aardhana and Reyansh the HOTTEST JODI of television!

After the premiere of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, it was an enjoyable break from the love triangles and kitchen politics. Despite a strong beginning, the romance drama strangely failed to connect with the audience. The intense on-screen romance between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon raised the temperature.

The duo made waves with their sizzling chemistry, leaving the audience stunned. Despite the promotions and star-studded cast, the show went off air due to low TRPs in February.

Revealing the reason, an industry source had informed the popular news portal back then, "Barsatein was supposed to be a major changer for Sony TV. The channel was confident about the show as it was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, who delivered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for them. However, the show lost steam within a few months and hence, the makers decided to end it rather than dragging it. Shivangi and Kushal's chemistry worked for the show but the numbers never saw a huge rise due to the tracks. Hence, they thought of pulling the plug on the show within seven months."

There has been talk that season 2 of Barsatein may be returning. However, the rumors are incorrect. The last determinant factor of a television program's longetivity is its ability to surpass the 1-TRP threshold, which the show failed to some degree even if it performed admirably on OTT (SonyLIV).

"The chances of Barsatein season 2 are less. If the channel ever decides to bring a finite series featuring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon) on television, it might take into account the profitability and other aspects. However, Barsatein 2 is not likely to air on television anytime soon," the popular news portal source revealed.

Also read: ​​​​​​Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Life in Peril - Mrs Khurana's Shocking Act Threatens Bhakti's Survival

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat