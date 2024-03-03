Pracchand Ashok actor Adnan Khan reveals how he overcame his fear of heights during the show’s action sequence

MUMBAI: TV actor Adnan Khan, is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', which is an adaptation of a Turkish drama. The show also stars Aditi Sharma in the lead. The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

Also Read-Adnan Khan opens up on the challenges of essaying Viaan in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

Currently, Adnan is seen in the historic show Pracchand Ashok where he plays the titular role. The actor has revealed that he had a fear of heights and during one particular daring fight sequence on top of a towering 30-foot bell tower, Khan had to brave his fear of heights.

He told a news portal, “At first, I could barely stand on the towering bell, it was nerve-wracking, as I have height phobia, but with all necessary precautions and my crew’s assistance I could tackle this fear head-on. For an actor, every day is a new learning experience, especially when one is embodying such a powerful character as Samrat Ashok. I hope that the fans keep showering their love upon us as they have always been the greatest source of encouragement.”

Also Read- Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Indiaforums



