Pradeep Kabra bags Sony TV’s Yashoda Ke Nand Lal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is known for bringing breaking news for our avid readers. And, here we are back with exclusive news from Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show titled Yashoda Ke Nand Lal.

The show will star Rahul Sharma, Romit Raj, Ram Yashvardhan and Neha Sargam playing primary roles.

Now, we hear that actor Pradeep Kabra has been roped in for the show to play the role of an Asur.

Pradeep Kabra, who his known for his comic villain roles in films such as Settai and Dilwale. He has also been part of shows like Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir, Vish and many more.

Sony TV is known for bringing shows in varied genres which are magnificent and it looks like Yashoda Ke Nand Lal will be another masterpiece.

Well, the title itself suggests that the show will revolve around Lord Krishna. The project will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

Currently, Star Bharat is airing a show on Krishna titled Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki starring Aditi Sajwan and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions.

