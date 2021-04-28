Prakash Ramchandani, Smita Dongre and Aman Sohi join Ravneet Kaur for Mahesh Pandey’s ‘Arjun Pandit’

MUMBAI: Here we are back with the freshest update from the Telly World.

While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various television shows and web series. We recently broke the news of Akash Banerjee bagging Mahesh Pandey's show as the lead actor.

The ace producer Mahesh Pandey's upcoming show is titled 'Arjun Pandit'. The show will reportedly air on a new channel titled Azaad TV is soon going to hit our TV screens. We reported about actress Ravneet Kaur being roped in for the show. The actress has made a mark in the entertainment industry with television shows like Karn Sangini and Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

Well now we have news that Prakash Ramchandani will play the antagonist in the show. Joining him is actress Smita Dongre as his wife. Aman Sohi, on the other hand, will play the mother of Ravneet.

Just like the producer's last show Gupta Brother, this show too is based on the story and struggles of three brothers.

Apart from being a producer, Mahesh Pandey is also a writer and director. He's known for penning many popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Vidya. His recent show Gupta Brother- Chaar Kuware Gangaa Kinaare was a major hit on Star Bharat.

Keep reading this space for more information.(Also Read: Avneet Kaur speaks about having no friends, reveals the questions she would like to ask Jannat, Anushka, and Siddarth)