Pranav Misshra grateful to enjoy privileges while struggling

MUMBAI: Actor Pranav Misshra, who is currently seen as 'Akshay Mehra', a parallel lead role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' which stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, reveals he is grateful to experience a privileged struggle while stepping into showbiz in real life compared to his reel character.

He says: "I play an aspiring actor in the show. He is very passionate about becoming a superstar. He tries and really works hard to be one. In my real life, it is the same but the only difference is that it is a privileged struggle for me. I am grateful that I was fortunate enough to have a privileged struggle as I always had my comfort in real life. But in reel I need to run a gym alongside while struggling to make it bigger in showbiz."

Pranav, who shot to fame as 'Prem Singh Rathod' in 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi' feels the show is special for him. "It's a totally different role from the one I played earlier. So, it's a completely new journey for me. As an actor I always wish to play something new and fresh to keep my audience entertained."

Pranav has earlier featured in shows like 'Jodha Akbar', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Naagin' among others.

SOURCE : IANS