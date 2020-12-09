Prashant Singh Rajput bags Vignharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Now, the latest buzz is that the show is set to witness yet another new entry.

Actor Prashant Singh Rajput has been roped in to play an important character in the show.

A source close to the project revealed that Prashant will play the role of King Chandradhar’s son who is a family man and a firm believer of Lord Shiva, however, later audience can see a grey shade in Prashant’s character in Vignharta Ganesha.

Well, Prashant has been a part of popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mere Sai and Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do..

Vignharta Ganesha is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and has actors like Nishkarsh Dixit, Madhirakshi Mundle, Malkhan Singh, Ishita Ganguly among others.

