Pratibha Tanwar’s entry to bring a new twist in Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular Yeh Hai Chahatein (Balaji Telefilms) will soon witness the entry of a new actress!

The show which stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles, has been successfully managing to keep viewers hooked with high-end drama.

According to our sources, this new entry turns Rudraksh and Preesha’s life upside down.

Well, we hear that actress Pratibha Tanwar, who has been part of Ishq Subhan Allah and Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Pratibha will play the role of a budding singer. She will participate in a reality show where Rudrash will be a judge. Rudrash will be in awe of her singing talent and make her the winner of the reality show.

Pratibha has started shooting and her entry is expected to telecast very soon.

We hear that makers are gearing up for a major drama with Pratibha’s entry.

We could not get through her for a comment.

