Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans also supported him on his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and he kept trending on social media.

Pratik was then part of Naagin 6 where he was the leader of but then he left the show after a few months.

Today was the day that the Bigg Boss 15 finale had taken place where Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the show and Pratik was the first runner of the show.

Pratik took on to social media and thanked all the fans for all the support and love and said “This day last year! This moment! Had so much in my heart! Just want to say I am grateful and thankful for everything because everything is perfect”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik was the most loved contestant on the show and the fans would miss him watching him.

Would you like to see Pratik in any more reality shows?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

