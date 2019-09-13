News

Prerna to save Anurag's life in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kii

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii will soon gear up for an interesting new drama.

Anurag and Prerna are having a hard time in their personal life. While Anurag is fighting for his life, Prerna does not know whom to believe, and even though she has promised her loyalty to Mr. Bajaj, she is in a dilemma. She breaks down, and Mr. Bajaj is also hurt and upset.

While Anurag is struggling between life and death in the hospital, only Prerna can save him, and finally, she manages to bring him back to life.

