Priyank Sharma talks about his alleged differences with Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is one of the most loved personalities of television He began his journey as a contestant on the show Splitsvilla and then gained popularity in Bigg Boss Season 11.

Priyank was one of the strongest contestants in the house, and his friendship with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi was the talking point of the house.

These days, he is making headlines for his relationship with Benafsha, and they are the most loved couples of television.

Now, we have come across a video where Priyank talks about the differences he had with Ekta Kapoor.

In the video, Priyank talks about how Balaji Productions wanted him to host Box Cricket League but he was unable to do it owing to date issues.

When he saw the negative articles on this, he messaged Ekta Kapoor ,who told him not to worry and not pay attention to all these negative reports.

There are no surprises there as Ekta is known for launching young talent and supporting them.

Priyank made his acting debut with ALTBalaji’s Punch Beat and was applauded for his acting chops.

