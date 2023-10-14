Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most good looking actresses in the television industry. She had the audience smitten with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and since then, she has been enjoying immense stardom.

Priyanka recently engaged in an interview where she mentioned about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and her thoughts on marriage.

Priyanka shared, “Ankit and I are best of friends. People have been speculating and talking about how I have one-sided feelings for him but only Ankit and I know what the truth is. I am unaffected with what people speculate. Moreover, I am a person who loves being happy in my own company too. I do not like to see myself sad and I make sure of it.”

When questioned about marriage plans and thoughts on a live-in relationship, Priyanka elaborated, “I definitely see myself getting married and who would not want to be with the person they love for life. But yes, I also believe that before venturing into a full-fledged commitment, it is important to understand the person and how they live in their daily life. This can be known only when you live with them 24 hours. So one can decide better.”

Well said Priyanka!