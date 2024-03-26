Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s Holi pictures are all things cute and sexy; netizens call them ‘PICTURE PERFECT’ – (Watch Video)

Fans already think that they are made for each other and now yet again, Priyanka posed with Ankit and celebrated Holi together along with close friends. The two have been trending as #PriAnkit on social media and fans cannot have enough of them. They have tagged them as ‘picture perfect’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 13:37
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

They started their journey with Udariyaann on Colors and there has been no looking back since then. Ankit and Priyanka got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse. 

(Also Read: Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project

Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two acknowledged they felt something for one another while competing in Bigg Boss 16.

While many people linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend. Recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency.

'PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media. PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Priyanka and Ankit have often posed for fans and fans think that they are made for each other and now yet again, Priyanka posed with Ankit and celebrated Holi together along with close friends. The two have been trending as #PriAnkit on social media and fans cannot have enough of them. They have tagged them as ‘picture perfect’.

Take a look:

Netizens are glad as Priyanka looks extremely happy

Fans call it a multi-verse of madness

All what is a must watch in the video

Fans love the way they are with each other

Picture perfect moment 

(Also Read: Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar

Don’t they look absolutely amazing?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Udariyaann Colors Bigg Boss 16 priyankit Holi Holi 2024 TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 13:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
MUMBAI: The 1997 Blockbuster and classic Hollywood films of all times Titanic will never be forgotten. The film had a...
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sushrii Mishraa is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Ruslaan, the teaser of the movie is...
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan who is one of the well known actors of the Hindi Film industry recently lost his cool when he saw...
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
MUMBAI: Get ready for some fresh faces lighting up the silver screen! Here are 7 exciting new on-screen pairings that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OMG! Simran decides not to forgive Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Add One More Feather To Their Cap As Their Show Udaariyaan, Creates A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes!
MUMBAI: Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan has captivated viewers with its gripping and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta
Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Add One More Feather To Their Cap As Their Show Udaariyaan, Creates A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes!
Ravi Dubey
Holi 2024: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's fans RALLY behind them after party fiasco
1
Holi 2024: Rashami Desai’s festive pics with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and others are BFF GOALS
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh’s MOST GOOGLED questions – Here’s what Google says about the ‘SRK of Indonesia’
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani captivates audiences with stellar performance; Netizens shower praise
Shoaib
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s pictures with their son Ruhaan makes us believe in a PERFECT FAMILY