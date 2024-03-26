Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s Holi pictures are all things cute and sexy; netizens call them ‘PICTURE PERFECT’ – (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

They started their journey with Udariyaann on Colors and there has been no looking back since then. Ankit and Priyanka got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse.

Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two acknowledged they felt something for one another while competing in Bigg Boss 16.

While many people linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend. Recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency.

'PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media. PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Priyanka and Ankit have often posed for fans and fans think that they are made for each other and now yet again, Priyanka posed with Ankit and celebrated Holi together along with close friends. The two have been trending as #PriAnkit on social media and fans cannot have enough of them. They have tagged them as ‘picture perfect’.

Netizens are glad as Priyanka looks extremely happy

Also how happy does Pri look

Love how full of energy she is#priyankit

pic.twitter.com/y7wsnYaVc3 — Zara (@sharmazara35) March 26, 2024

Fans call it a multi-verse of madness

All what is a must watch in the video

TOO MUCH HAPPENING IN THIS ONE REEL



1) PARI N ISHA DANCE

2) Neelam n anki dance

3) CHINTU AND ABHISHEK



LOL



fandom ladte reh jayenge, yeh log apni masti mai rahenge...learn something from them pls#PriyAnkit #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/c8MWR1w8gl — (@15Apoorva7) March 26, 2024

Fans love the way they are with each other

Idk about them but i feel so grateful that bigboss happened & they found their way to each other

I MEAN LOOK AT THEM-#PriyAnkit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta pic.twitter.com/M4sg5sbLOZ — alayasheikhh (@alayasheikh_) March 26, 2024

Picture perfect moment

Just picture perfect



Holi can't be that colorful without them & these two have filled with it with love, laughter & happiness. May this sunshine be always around @ankit_gupta611@PriyankaChaharO#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit

https://t.co/Nfnr9sMDAv —(@Ankitgupta_team) March 26, 2024

Don’t they look absolutely amazing?