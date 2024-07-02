Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project

MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their chemistry in the serial Udaariyaan, which went through a generational leap. Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show post that.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game together. The audience loved their game and were happy to watch them together.

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews; post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

In spite of their differences in thoughts, the two remained friends and today, they are considered as one of the most loved on – screen couples.

Yesterday Abhishek Kumar had thrown a party for all his Bigg Boss friends and it seemed to be a big and lavish party.

For his party the gorgeous Priyanka and Ankit had also attended the party and now while interacting with the media they spoke about what Abhishek means to them.

They were asked what they have to say that he has emerged as the first runner up of the show to which the actors said “ Our relationship with Abhishek is more than friends today. He likes family to be like a brother to us so when someone from the family is successful we feel good and excited to see this.

When asked if they are coming in a project together they said the moment something like this happens the media and the fans would come to know about it.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka and Ankit share a great bond with Abhishek and we could see that with the support they gave Abhishek and during his game in Bigg Boss Season 17.

