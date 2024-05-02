Wow: THESE reels of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will help you beat your Monday Blues!

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

They started their journey with Udariyaann on Colors and there has been no looking back since then. Ankit and Priyanka got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse. Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two acknowledged felt something for one another while competing in Bigg Boss 16. (Also Read: Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar)

PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media.

PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry. Here are some of the netizens' reactions.

Well, the two shared a picture together and Ankit and Priyanka’s followers think that they are made for each other. Infact, Ankit has mentioned in his interviews that he does not believe in the concept of marriage. However, if ever he plans to get married, he would always prefer Priyanka!

Today, let’s get rid of our Monday blue by taking a look at the top 5 reels shared by #PriAnkit on their gram!

Ankit and Priyanka have also been shipped with their character names #Fatejo

Here are some draft videos which are compiled by Priyanka

Don’t Ankit and Priyanka look like they are made for each other?

Here is another video which give us pure love goals

Ankit and Priyanka’s stunning glam moment! (Also Read: Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion)

