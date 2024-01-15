Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion

Recently, the entire cast had a reunion and Priyanka took to her social media handle to share pictures of their get together. Apparently, they went out to watch a movie and shared some good laughs.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:14
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Colors has been presenting some very unique and distinguished projects much to the entertainment of the audience. One such show which changed the fate of fresh faces who were the lead actors of the show namely Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta was Udaariyaan.

The show was set against the backdrop of Punjab and was thoroughly enjoyed because of the high voltage drama. Soon Priyanka and Ankit with the show only to be a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. (Also Read: Aww! Udaariyaan fame Taavish Gupta pays a special visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; the duo dancing proves Priyanka's humble and down-to-earth personality (Watch Video))

Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, Taavish Gupta and other actors were also a part of the show. Recently, the entire cast had a reunion and Priyanka took to her social media handle to share pictures of their get together. Apparently, they went out to watch a movie and had shared some good laughs.

Prior to this, they made some delicious pav bhaji at her place and after relishing it, they left for the movie.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, it was only recently that we reported how Priyanka was unwell and was hospitalized. A lot of her industry friends have been visiting her and giving her good wishes. Ankit has constantly been by her side. Priyanka had taken to social media to share a picture of her stitches on her abdomen and mentioned that she is recovering well.

Tina Datta, Taavish Gupta and many others have been visiting her home and spending quality time with her. (Also Read: So Sweet! Ankit Gupta pays a visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the hospital)

Reunions are always beautiful as people cherish the time they spent together and relive fond memories. 

Colors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan Rashmeet Kaur Sethi Taavish Gupta Bigg Boss 16 TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:14

