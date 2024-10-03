Priyanka Chopra once revealed that Mannara Chopra would one day be a huge star; Check out the THROWBACK video

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

We all know that Mannara and global superstar Priyanka Chopra are cousin sisters and during her stint in Bigg Boss the Fashion actress had shown support and love to her little sister.

Now we came across a throwback video where Priyanka revealed to the media that Mannara someday would become a huge star.

The actress was asked the way she is supporting Mannara and why she never supported Parineeti.

To which the actress said “ Parineeti is a huge star today and she doesn’t need my support anymore but if you remember during her first movie also I was present but today she is successful and she should be known for her own identity and I know someday Mannara too will be a huge star and that time she wouldn’t want me around”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannar and Priyanka are extremely close to each other and they give major sister goals.

