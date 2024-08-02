Propose Day Special: From Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim to Sargun Mehta - Ravie Dubey; Check out the DREAMY PROPOSALS of television actors!

Today we look at our very own television celebrities who had made some dreamy proposals and they spread like wildfire on national television! Take a look…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:37
Shoaib

MUMBAI :Valentine's Day is a day for lovers, an occasion when affection, love, care, fondness is openly exhibited. But before that comes Propose Day, when lovers profess their love for the first time. Today we look at our very own television celebrities who had made some dreamy proposals and they spread like wildfire on national television!

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta

(Also Read: Announcement! Karan Johar to make your Valentine’s Day special with Love Storiyaan, deets inside

Ravie and Sargun are one of the most loved couples on television. They are starry eyed and give a couple goals. Ravie proposed to Sargun on Nach Baliye 5 where he went down on his knees for her. He mentioned how he tried hard to find a perfect ring for Sargun and that she had no clue about it.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot got married in Bigg Boss 10

One of the most romantic proposals of Bigg Boss was Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput’s proposal to girlfriend Monalisa, who is also an actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa was a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 and the two tied the knot on the show.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

Debina and Gurmeet were participants on a reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Woh when Gurmeet proposed to his lady love.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

Sanam and Abigail are one of the cutest couples of Telly town. The two are fabulous dancers and were participants in Nach Baliye 8 where the proposal happened when Abigail went down on her knees and Sanam was completely taken aback!

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and met Shoaib Ibrahim on the same show. The two were dating and it was on the sets of Nach Baliey that there was a proposal post which they got hitched in 2018.

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Big twist! Shaurya seizes the opportunity to make Palki his Valentine

Isn’t it sweet? 


 


 

Valentine's Day Propose Day Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Nach Baliye 5 Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Bigg Boss Gurmeet Choudhary Bigg Boss 10 Debina Bonerjee Pati Patni Aur Who Sanam Johar Abigail Pande Nach Baliye 8 Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Sasural Simar Ka Nach Baliey
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
MUMBAI : Looks like it is raining sequels in the Hindi film industry. The next seems to be Humraaz 2 by the dynamic duo...
Wow: Team Imlie celebrates their success with a hearty mouthwatering lunch party on the sets of the show!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has been loved ever since its...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan joins the list of Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajout as his fan does something special
MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Amazing: Kanwar Dhillon shares visuals as he commences shooting for his upcoming show Udne Ki Asha in Film City after an extensive outdoor shoot!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been a huge hit ever since its inception. The show, in its first season,...
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time is actress Janhvi Kapoor, with her acting...
Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam
MUMBAI : Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser and the poster was out...
Recent Stories
Abbas–Mustan
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gautam Vig
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal’s show Dalchini
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva
Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!
KhanZaadi
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants KhanZaadi gives a befitting reply to trolls
Anuraaj
Exclusive! The initial days of my shoot were difficult as we had a seven day shoot schedule and there was no time for myself: Anuraaj Chahal on Udaariyaan
Abhishek
Wow! Check out Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan’s new home as his mother gives a tour
AYESHA
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Ayesha Khan breaks silence on working with Munawar Faruqui in the future