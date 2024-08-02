Propose Day Special: From Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim to Sargun Mehta - Ravie Dubey; Check out the DREAMY PROPOSALS of television actors!

MUMBAI :Valentine's Day is a day for lovers, an occasion when affection, love, care, fondness is openly exhibited. But before that comes Propose Day, when lovers profess their love for the first time. Today we look at our very own television celebrities who had made some dreamy proposals and they spread like wildfire on national television!

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravie and Sargun are one of the most loved couples on television. They are starry eyed and give a couple goals. Ravie proposed to Sargun on Nach Baliye 5 where he went down on his knees for her. He mentioned how he tried hard to find a perfect ring for Sargun and that she had no clue about it.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot got married in Bigg Boss 10

One of the most romantic proposals of Bigg Boss was Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput’s proposal to girlfriend Monalisa, who is also an actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa was a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 and the two tied the knot on the show.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

Debina and Gurmeet were participants on a reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Woh when Gurmeet proposed to his lady love.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

Sanam and Abigail are one of the cutest couples of Telly town. The two are fabulous dancers and were participants in Nach Baliye 8 where the proposal happened when Abigail went down on her knees and Sanam was completely taken aback!

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and met Shoaib Ibrahim on the same show. The two were dating and it was on the sets of Nach Baliey that there was a proposal post which they got hitched in 2018.

Isn’t it sweet?







