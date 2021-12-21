PUBLIC DEMAND! Abhimanyu will not marry Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, in the show, Akshu and Abhimanyu see each other at the signal, and Abhimanyu rushes his bike ahead, Aarohi forces Akshu to chase him and finally, she meets him and asks whether Abhi would give her a ride to the hospital but Abhimanyu refuses and gives a lame reason to her, meanwhile, Aarohi sees Mahima and Anand's press meet and tells her that she aspires to be like them. Mahima loses her cool and asks her to be within her limits. This major brawl turns into a challenge for Aarohi, will she give a befitting answer to Mahima?

Well, the fans have been demanding from the makers that Aarohi and Abhimanyu shouldn't get married and strongly rooting for AbhiRa that is Akshara and Abhimanyu, check out what they had to say:

Raj Sharma: Abhimanyu and Akshara are made for each other, bringing Aarohi in middle are just ruining the spice, they must unite.

Vishal Singh: Akshara must confess her feelings, it's high time now that she takes a stand for her love rather than always choosing Aarohi over everyone.

Esha Salunkhe: Aarohi and Abhimanyu shouldn't get married this wouldn't make the story interesting at all then. We want Akshara and Abhi only.

