Purnima does not take it to heart even after hearing comments about her skin colour from the world

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cindrella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, who considers her skin color to be her mother’s blessing. She is tortured by her step mother & step sister, but just like any other fairy tale, her prince charming- Kartik falls in love with Purnima for who she is and he sees her beyond her colour.

Kartik’s mother is very color conscious, she hates anything that is black, including people who are not fair in colour.

The show revolves around Kartik -Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures.

Purnima believes that her color is her mother’s blessing. Purnima is beautiful because she is selfless, positive, and mature and patient, has strong values and principles and is a giving person. As we are a nation that is obsessed with fair colour, we believe that fair is beautiful and not being fair isn’t. Kartik Purnima is a beautiful love story that focuses on the fact that true beauty lies in who you are and not what you look like. The challenge I faced while essaying the role, was to balance the character of a dark girl who is looked down upon by the society and how she stuns everyone around her with a positive attitude. In my personal life also I believe in being positive and for me I have always believed in inner beauty which is the mantra of our show.

To know more about Purnima’s character…