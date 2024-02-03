Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares exciting update, Teases 'Lot more masala' in store

After the huge success of her latest movie, Animal, she is becoming well-known. She will now appear in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil are going to play big roles in the movie. Speaking about the movie and sharing some details about her role in the follow-up, Rashmika recently.
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI : Currently, one of the most well-liked actresses in the nation is Rashmika Mandanna. After the huge success of her latest movie, Animal, she is becoming well-known. She will now appear in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil are going to play big roles in the movie. Speaking about the movie and sharing some details about her role in the follow-up, Rashmika recently.

Rashmika Mandanna told the popular news portal, “It starts feeling like home. Like, when you finish one film, and towards the end of the film you get really connected with the cast and crew, right, so when you have the part 2 coming, again you’re like ‘Hey, what’s up!?’ and you just, sort of like – it’s party time.”

Regarding her persona, Rashmika revealed that she is currently Pushpa's wife. The sequel, according to her, will have "lot more masala," as well as more drama and challenges.

Rashmika has previously provided an update on the movie and stated, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun,” she said.

Filming for Pushpa 2 is presently under production. Due to Allu Arjun's health concerns, the filming was put on hold for a few weeks in November 2023, but it was eventually picked back up. Allu Arjun released his first-look poster for Pushpa 2 last year. It featured him wearing a saree and had blue and red makeup on his face. Later on, the movie's look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil was also made public. The look poster for Rashmika Mandanna is currently anticipated by fans.

