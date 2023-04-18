Pushpa Impossible:Wow! actress Karuna Pandey’s hidden talent will surely make your day, check it out

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a place in everyone's hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Karuna Pandey, who is playing the main lead as Pushpa in the show, has worked earlier on projects like The Bypass, Sirf Main Aur Tum, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bollywood Diaries.

Also read - Karuna Pandey aka Pushpa from Pushpa Impossible talks about her love for dance and how she got into acting

The actress has been impressing the audience since a very long time with her acting skills and is surely very entertaining, not just on the show but also on social media where her fans eagerly wait for her updates.

Karuna never fails to entertain the audience but here’s something we all need to focus on.

Karuna Pandey isn’t all about acting. There are many other skills that the actress has and we are here to show one hidden talent...that is her dancing skills.

Karuna Pandey’s dance always makes your day and so there’s no way you can miss it.

So here, we bring to you a few clips of Karuna Pandey, showcasing her dance skills, check it out;

Also read - Exclusive! Karuna Pandey, aka Pushpa from Pushpa Impossible, on what makes her character different from others

Are you a fan of Karuna Pandey too? Show us your love for Karuna Pandey and Pushpa Impossible in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.