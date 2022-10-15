Exclusive! Karuna Pandey, aka Pushpa from Pushpa Impossible, on what makes her character different from others

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a place in everyone's hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Karuna Pandey, who is playing the main lead as Pushpa in the show, has worked earlier on projects like The Bypass, Sirf Main Aur Tum, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bollywood Diaries.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, where we asked about the feminist side of the character, the difference between her character and other female lead characters from other shows and much more.

How is your experience in Pushpa Impossible as here you are playing a strong role that has subtle feminism?

My experience of playing Pushpa has been amazingly outstanding and out of the world because this is a very strong character. As far as feminism is concerned, I don’t think she has the feminist side in her because she stands for what’s right, for what’s true and stands by morals. Whoever is right, Pushpa will stand on his or her side. It’s not like she’s only fighting for women. She’s fighting for Nilima because Nilima is right, not because she is a woman. She will fight for someone when she thinks that the person is right. Pushpa is an amazing character. I was looking forward to such a role because it has so many shades and so many layers. I’m very blessed to have such producers like J.D. sir, such writers, such a channel and such a director like Dhawala Shukla. I’m very lucky to have them, and we are trying to improve day by day. I’m trying my best. I’m very happy and really enjoying the journey of Pushpa.

With whom do you vibe the most on set?

I vibe with everyone on set because that’s basically just me. I like to keep the unit very happy. I like to be happy, and I like positivity on the set, so I vibe with everybody. I think I vibe the most with my children, Ashwin specifically. Navin (who is playing Ashwin) is my very good friend, and my mentality matches his. I can talk about anything to him. That’s why I vibe with him the most and rest everybody like Garima, Chirag, Rashi, all of them, I mean I love everybody. I love the whole unit.

How do you think Pushpa Impossible is different from the rest of the woman-centric shows?

It is different from other woman-centric shows because Pushpa is a real-life character, just as we all are in our life. We have not tried to glorify the character or sugar-coat the character. She’s a real person who has her own quirks and perks. Of course, she’s a good person like every other woman in the lead is, but we don’t hide her shortcomings. She’s very chirpy, very over-excited about things, and so full of life. Pushpa knows that there is no point in wasting time just being stuck in a moment and never coming out of it. She tries to come out of her difficult times very fast and tries her best to be happy in difficult times. She’s a fighter. There are situations when she’s surrounded by so many problems, and there are times when she’s cornered completely, but still, you know there’s a ray of hope inside her, she still manages to come out of her troubling times. That’s the beauty because she doesn’t come out in a typical way. She comes out in a way which is interesting and entertaining. So she doesn’t forget herself. She has her individuality, she believes in keeping herself happy, and she’s a very moralistic person who loves her children so much that she would do anything for her happiness, but at the same time, she won’t forget her happiness also. That’s how she is different from other characters. She knows her shortcomings. She knows where she is being wrong, and we portray it that way too.

The storyline of Pushpa Impossible is getting interesting day by day, and the fan base of the show is getting a unique drama that just doesn’t allow them to lose their focus from the screen. It is definitely one of the most feel-good shows with all emotions shown realistically. This is what keeps the viewers interested.

Are you excited about what’s coming up next in the show?

