Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s lead actress Neeharika Roy aces a high-octane deep freezer drama

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch last year. With an engaging storyline, dramatic twists and turns as well as relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), and Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Mohan saved Radha from a couple of goons, but somehow, Damini managed to create misunderstandings between them.



And now, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch high octane drama as Radha will get stuck in a freezer and fight to survive in a sub-zero temperature. In the process of unveiling the truth of Tulsi’s(Mohan’s deceased wife) death and exposing Damini in front of Mohan and the Trivedi family, Radha ends up getting trapped in Damini’s evil plans. The trap set up by Damini has led Radha in a freezer room where Radha is crying for help because the temperature of the room is perpetually decreasing. To give authenticity to the scene, the team shot with dry ice and Luhan’s smoke for the impact. And to get into the skin of the character, Neeharika Roy went through the time-consuming prosthetic makeup process and impressed one and all with her amazing acting skills.



Neeharika Roy mentioned, “The upcoming episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will surely grab the attention of the viewers and keep them hooked on to their television screens. When I got to know about this sequence, I got very excited, because it is not every day us actors get to shoot such challenging scenes. In fact, it took me a lot of time to get ready with the frostbite prosthetic makeup, along with getting into the usual Radha look. It was indeed a difficult scene to shoot, but it was a great experience for me. I have given my 100 percent to this track, and only hope that the audience shower their love on us, like they always have.”

While Neeharika is ecstatic with her character development, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Radha will come out of the freezing room? Will Mohan be able to rescue her within the right frame of time? Or will he lose her forever?



To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

