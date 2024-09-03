Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani hospitalized for emergency appendix surgery amidst severe abdominal pain

For those who don't know, appendicitis is the result of an inflamed, infected, and hindered appendix. The appendix is an organ that resembles a tiny tube that is joined to the large intestine. Surgery is the only effective treatment for an infected appendix, and major consequences can arise if the infection is not treated promptly.
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani was brought to the hospital yesterday, March 8, as he is currently filming Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Appendicitis caused Arjun to experience excruciating pain on the lower right side of his stomach.

For those who don't know, appendicitis is the result of an inflamed, infected, and hindered appendix. The appendix is an organ that resembles a tiny tube that is joined to the large intestine. Surgery is the only effective treatment for an infected appendix, and major consequences can arise if the infection is not treated promptly.

Arjun Bijlani has been hospitalized at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, due to severe pain in his stomach. As per the sources, Arjun will undergo an Appendix operation either today (March 8) or tomorrow morning (March 9). The sources also informed that Arjun didn't go to the sets today as he suffered severe pain.

Sharing his health update, Arjun posted a picture from the hospital. Giving a glimpse of his injected hand, he wrote, "Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai."

For the uninformed, Arjun currently stars in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti opposite Nikki Sharma. Speaking about the show, it premiered on July 3, 2023, and revolves around the life of Dr. Shiv Kashyap (played by Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti Sharma (played by Nikki Sharma).

Arjun is well-known for being a fitness enthusiast who frequents the gym to maintain his health and fitness. He is a very well-known name in the entertainment industry thanks to his captivating charm and superb performing abilities.

Arjun Bijlani got married to Neha Swami and the two of them have a son called Ayaan. Many popular TV series, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others, have featured Arjun Bijlani. He even collaborated on the show Smart Jodi with his wife, Neha Swami. Arjun has hosted several shows; most recently, he and Sunny Leone co-hosted Splitsvilla X4.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla

