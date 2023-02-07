Exclusive! “It’s just that I was doing different things”, Arjun Bijlani talks about his comeback in fiction, how he manages his schedule and more

His filmography is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows to Arjun's credit.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 04:45
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities.

His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows to Arjun's credit.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?

Apart from acting, Arjun is a very dynamic host as well. He will be resuming his hosting duties on India’s Got Talent’s newest season.

Arjun is making his comeback Instagram fiction as the leading hero is LSD Studios’s Pyaar ka Pehla Adyaya: Shiv Shakti. 

TellyChakkar got in touch to have an exclusive conversation with the handsome star.

When asked about his comeback in fiction and how he manages things, he said, “ I am no superhuman. It’s just that I was doing different things and I have been asked this question before, as to why I was not doing TV. It was never the case. It was just that I was doing different things. Right now, I found the time to do it and also the right show to start with”.

When asked about how he manages to take out for family and what his wife Neha’s reaction was to the show, he said, “She was like, accha hai yaar, itne time se ghar baithe ho, ab ghar par nahi rahoge. I am not out of the house all the time. Honestly, jokes apart, she was very very happy that I am doing this and I have planned this show in such a way that I enough time for everything. So, I wake up early at five-thirty and leave my house at six. At seven, I am on my set. At five in the evening, I leave the set and by six, I am home. I spend some time with myself, which is very important. Later, I play with Ayaan and chill with him and Neha. Later at 8, I go to the gym for an hour, I eat dinner at nine-thirty and at last I am on my bed, playing UNO. It's just a lot of fun”.

Well, while Arjun might not agree about being a superhuman, we do believe that he is one and a handsome one at that.

Arjun plays the role of Shiv in the new show, ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’ airing on Zee TV from 3rd July, 7:30 PM onwards.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Nikki Sharma to play ‘Shakti’ in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Arjun Bijlani Ishq Mein Marjawan Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Miley Jab Hum Tum Left Right Left India’s Got Talent Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti Shiv Arjun Bijlani shows Roohaniyat Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “It’s just that I was doing different things”, Arjun Bijlani talks about his comeback in fiction, how he manages his schedule and more
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s...
Inspector Avinash actor Harjinder Singh: Before entering the industry I was aware about the part and parcel of the job and the commitments that’ll come along
MUMBAI: There is a very important rule in the industry and that is out of sight means out of mind. If artists do not...
Exclusive! Ishika Gagneja and Samaira Jain roped in for Reliance Entertainment’s new OTT series
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Aranyak fame Mandeep Kumar roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Half CA
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time
MUMBAI : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship has been in the past for a few years. A few months ago,...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Inspector Avinash
Inspector Avinash actor Harjinder Singh: Before entering the industry I was aware about the part and parcel of the job and the commitments that’ll come along
Faisal Shaikh
Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh hits a major milestone; celebrates it in this special way
Saavi Ki Savaari
Love triangle alert: COLORS’ 'Saavi Ki Savaari' turns the tables with a riveting twist
Mayank Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
Krishan Bhargav
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Krishan Bhargav to enter & TV's show Doosri Maa
Ishaan Dhawan
Exclusive! Ishaan Dhawan opens up on his journey in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, shares about his bond with co-star Riya Sharma and much more