Exclusive! “It’s just that I was doing different things”, Arjun Bijlani talks about his comeback in fiction, how he manages his schedule and more

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities.

His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows to Arjun's credit.

Apart from acting, Arjun is a very dynamic host as well. He will be resuming his hosting duties on India’s Got Talent’s newest season.

Arjun is making his comeback Instagram fiction as the leading hero is LSD Studios’s Pyaar ka Pehla Adyaya: Shiv Shakti.

When asked about his comeback in fiction and how he manages things, he said, “ I am no superhuman. It’s just that I was doing different things and I have been asked this question before, as to why I was not doing TV. It was never the case. It was just that I was doing different things. Right now, I found the time to do it and also the right show to start with”.

When asked about how he manages to take out for family and what his wife Neha’s reaction was to the show, he said, “She was like, accha hai yaar, itne time se ghar baithe ho, ab ghar par nahi rahoge. I am not out of the house all the time. Honestly, jokes apart, she was very very happy that I am doing this and I have planned this show in such a way that I enough time for everything. So, I wake up early at five-thirty and leave my house at six. At seven, I am on my set. At five in the evening, I leave the set and by six, I am home. I spend some time with myself, which is very important. Later, I play with Ayaan and chill with him and Neha. Later at 8, I go to the gym for an hour, I eat dinner at nine-thirty and at last I am on my bed, playing UNO. It's just a lot of fun”.

Well, while Arjun might not agree about being a superhuman, we do believe that he is one and a handsome one at that.

Arjun plays the role of Shiv in the new show, ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’ airing on Zee TV from 3rd July, 7:30 PM onwards.

